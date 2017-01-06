Alert neighbor reports men breaking into Dayton home

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two men are in custody Friday after they’re accused of breaking into a home in Dayton.

It happened around 7:15 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Ritchie Street.

An 81-year-old neighbor saw the car parked in front of what he believed to be a vacant home. He reported to police that two men entered the house through the basement window in the rear of the house.

When police arrived, they saw footprints in the snow and approached the house where the two men had broken in. Officers were able to hear the two men talking as they waited for them outside.

The two men were eventually handcuffed and placed into the police cruiser. One of the men told police that they had been hired to light the furnace by the homeowner. The homeowner was called and said that wasn’t the case.

Police recovered multiple stolen items from the men, including a watch that was a family heirloom and a collectible John F. Kennedy spoon from Washington D.C.

The two were taken to jail on preliminary charges related to breaking and entering.

