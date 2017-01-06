Car pulled from Kettering Medical office following crash

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – A driver loses control of his vehicle Friday and crashes into a building at Kettering Medical Center.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. when the driver crashed through the windows of a section of the therapy building.

Two people were inside the car at the time and they are reported to have injuries from the crash, said Mike Miller, Batallion Chief Kettering Fire Department. No one was inside the office at the time.

Firefighters on scene tell 2 NEWS that the crash did not cause any electrical damage or hit a gas line there.

The exact dollar amount of damage to the building is unknown Friday afternoon.