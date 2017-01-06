Carillon park cancels its own German heritage event

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Carillon Historical Park announced Friday that it would no longer host its own German heritage event after announcing the dissolve of its relationship with the Liederkranz-Turner Club.

The club previously held its GermanFest Picnic at Carillon, however, in a letter obtained by 2 NEWS from Brady Kress, he said the park would not renew its joint “venture” with the club.

READ MORE: Carillon Park ends relationship with Dayton German Club

The Carillon confirmed with 2 NEWS Thursday that it was planning its own 10-day German heritage event starting the same weekend the GermanFest Picnic is held.

Which is always the second weekend in August.