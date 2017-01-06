Child of police officer shoots mom in the buttocks with father’s weapon

WCNC Published:

(WCNC) North Carolina’s State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a Waxhaw police officer after his two-year-old son accidentally shot his mother at their home Wednesday night.

Waxhaw’s Police Chief confirmed the child is the son of Officer Jeremy Ferguson. He said Ferguson has been with the department for a year and called him a “good officer.”

Union County Sheriff spokesman Tony Underwood said the child found one of his father’s secondary service weapons in a zipped-up bag in their home’s laundry room.

He said the child unzipped the bag and accidentally fired the gun, which struck his mom in the buttocks.

“It only takes a second or two for a child to be able to gain access to a gun,” Underwood said.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2hXCYLS

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s