Former Oakwood woman lands in Fort Lauderdale minutes after deadly shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (WDTN) – Lori Gunzelman, a former Oakwood resident, flew into the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Friday just after shots rang out in another terminal from where she was.

Gunzelman tells 2 NEWS she boarded her flight out of Columbus Friday morning to meet up with her twin sister to celebrate their birthday in Florida this weekend.

The shooting happened approximately 15 minutes before her plane landed.

She said when she stepped off the plane, she hadn’t yet learned of the deadly attack. It wasn’t until she looked up at a television monitor at the airport and saw the live footage going on just one terminal away from her.

“We were all amazed and we were like ‘what terminal is it at?’ and we were at terminal 1 and we saw that the shooting happened at terminal 2,” she said. She and other passengers on her flight grabbed their bags and headed toward the taxi stand when they witnessed more chaos.

“There was another major evacuation out of the airport.People were just running and screaming and we were trying to get out of the way because we were literally in their path.”

She said there was a heavy SWAT presence at the airport shortly after the shooting. The shooter, who has been identified as a 26-year-old man who was born in New Jersey, reportedly walked up to the five victims and shot them without saying anything.

“A lot of people were just waiting around and wondering,” she tells 2 NEWS.

This isn’t the first time Gunzelman has brushed a mass-population attack. She is a professor at Ohio State University and remembers the day the attack on campus happened.

“I was in Columbus. I wasn’t on campus, but I was supposed to have a meeting and we weren’t able to have the meeting because of the stabbing.”