Dayton International Airport not upping security after Ft. Lauderdale shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Friday, no delays or cancellations were reported at Dayton International Airport as a result of the shooting that happened at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Currently, Dayton International does not offer any direct flights to Fort Lauderdale.

We spoke with Dayton International Airport Director Terry Slaybaugh, getting his initial reaction to what’s happened.

“It’s very tragic for a lot of people that were probably in the middle of their travel plans and definitely every time something like this happens now in the United States,” Slaybaugh said. “I think we think about our own family and our own loved ones.”

Slaybaugh went on to say they’ve started active shooter training at the airport over the last few years. Most recently they started training airport employees who work in public places in the airport, including baggage claim areas and ticket check-in counters.

Their main law enforcement agency–the Dayton International Airport Police-have about 5 or 6 officers on duty at the airport at all times.

