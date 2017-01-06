For Ohio boy, the gift of blood was a lifesaver

DELAWARE CO., OH (WCMH) — The American Red Cross has issued an emergency call for blood and platelet donors. A shortage of 37,000 donations in the last two months alone has left the organization in need of help.

For a Delaware County 12-year-old, the gift of blood was lifesaving. Grant Fischer is your typical middle school boy– for example, he loves playing video games. But in Grant’s short life, he’s had to fight against what many people hope to never battle: cancer.

“With the cancer, I was like, ‘What if, what will happen if I die? what will happen to my family?’” he said to WCMH.

Grant was diagnosed with leukemia in October of 2014. He spent countless days and nights in and out of Nationwide Children’s Hospital, and received over 100 blood and platelet transfusions.

“Bone marrow transplants alone, that 41 day hospital stay while he was recovering he received over 20,” said Grant’s mother Carol.

Carol says she will never forget the day she was told there was a shortage of blood at the hospital.

“That was a very scary moment,” she said.

Grant spent hours waiting for a transfusion. That transfusion finally came.

Now on the road to recovery, this 12 year-old has been 9 months cancer free.

Carol said she had blood donors to thank.

“You saved a life in my son, you helped on his road to recovery,” she said. “To recover and beat cancer. It is literally that simple to say you saved a life.”