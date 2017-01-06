Man already serving sentence for sex assault pleads guilty to more rape charges

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man serving a 20-years-to life prison sentence from Miami County pleaded guilty to rape in Champaign County Wednesday.

Benjie D. Van Winkle, 43, is serving his sentence for sexually assaulting minors, according to our partners at the Urbana Daily Citizen.

Van Winkle pleaded guilty to a first-degree felony rape charge during a plea hearing. The case involved a juvenile.

Sixteen other charges were dismissed against Van Winkle and a sentencing hearing is scheduled for Feb. 13. He faces a maximum 10 years to life in prison sentence and a $20,000 maximum fine, according to the Urbana Daily Citizen.

He was sentenced in Miami County in September for three counts of first-degree felony rape. The first two counts of 10 years to life will run concurrently. Van Winkle’s third count of first-degree rape will run consecutively for a minimum of 20 years to life in prison and he is not eligible for early release.

Van Winkle is classified as a Tier III sex offender for life. The three female victims were under the age of 13 at the time of the offenses, according to the Urbana Daily Citizen.

According to law enforcement officials, the alleged sexual assaults occurred outside of Fletcher in Brown Township, in Troy, as well as in Champaign County. According to reports, Van Winkle confessed to the allegations in February 2015 during the initial interview with authorities.