Man already serving sentence for sex assault pleads guilty to more rape charges

By Published: Updated:
Benjie Van Winkle (Tri County Jail)
Benjie Van Winkle (Tri County Jail)

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man serving a 20-years-to life prison sentence from Miami County pleaded guilty to rape in Champaign County Wednesday.

Benjie D. Van Winkle, 43, is serving his sentence for sexually assaulting minors, according to our partners at the Urbana Daily Citizen.

Van Winkle pleaded guilty to a first-degree felony rape charge during a plea hearing. The case involved a juvenile.

Sixteen other charges were dismissed against Van Winkle and a sentencing hearing is scheduled for Feb. 13. He faces a maximum 10 years to life in prison sentence and a $20,000 maximum fine, according to the Urbana Daily Citizen.

He was sentenced in Miami County in September for three counts of first-degree felony rape. The first two counts of 10 years to life will run concurrently. Van Winkle’s third count of first-degree rape will run consecutively for a minimum of 20 years to life in prison and he is not eligible for early release.

Van Winkle is classified as a Tier III sex offender for life. The three female victims were under the age of 13 at the time of the offenses, according to the Urbana Daily Citizen.

According to law enforcement officials, the alleged sexual assaults occurred outside of Fletcher in Brown Township, in Troy, as well as in Champaign County. According to reports, Van Winkle confessed to the allegations in February 2015 during the initial interview with authorities.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s