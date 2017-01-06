Markets Right Now: Tech stocks lead gains; Nasdaq at record

associated-press-logo By Published: Updated:
dow

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

11:45 a.m.

Technology stocks are leading U.S. market indexes higher in midday trading, keeping the Nasdaq composite and Standard & Poor’s 500 index at record highs.

Facebook rose 2 percent Friday, while Microsoft, Apple and Google parent Alphabet each gained about 1 percent.

High-dividend stocks continued to fall as bond yields rose. Verizon lost 1.2 percent.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 66 points, or 0.3 percent, to 19,966.

The S&P 500 rose 8 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,277. The Nasdaq climbed 34 points, or 0.7 percent, to 5,524.

Bond prices fell after the government reported that employers added jobs at a steady pace last month and the unemployment rate ticked up because more people were looking for work.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.42 percent.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening mostly lower on Wall Street, led by declines in high-dividend stocks like phone companies and utilities.

Bond prices fell, sending yields higher, after the government reported Friday that employers added jobs at a steady pace last month and the unemployment rate ticked up because more people were looking for work.

Amgen climbed and Sanofi and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals fell after a court moved to block sales of Sanofi and Regeneron’s cholesterol drug.

Gap rose after reporting encouraging holiday-season sales.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 50 points, or 0.2 percent, to 19,853.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index lost 3 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,265. The Nasdaq was flat at 5,487.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.40 percent.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s