Miami Valley residents among survivors in Fort Lauderdale Airport shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A reverend, a swimmer, and a businesswoman are just some of the local people we found who were inside the Fort Lauderdale Airport during the shooting.

A Beavercreek man actually witnessed the attack — saying people right next to him were shot.

The Rev. John Schlicher of St. Andrews United Methodist Church in Beavercreek witnessed the gunman open fire just feet from him. He sat praying, hoping he and his family would make it out alive. He spoke with MSNBC moments after the chaos unfolded.

“I saw the person right to my side fall to the ground and I turned and looked and the shooter was in the center hallway just outside of just next to the baggage carousel number two and number one right between there,” Schlicher said. “He was holding a black hand gun and he was just shooting randomly into the crowd and he was shooting people in the head.”

John Schlicher went on to say at least 4 people were shot around of him. He says several of them died.

“There were elderly people that were shot and killed,” Schlicher said. “Here were two people to my left and two people to my right that were shot.”

18-year-old Aleah Hixenbaugh was also at the Fort Lauderdale Airport Friday. She’s a former Shawnee swimmer, traveling with her Case Western Swim Team. She was in the terminal next to where the shooting happened.

“I see about so many people I want to say about 50 or 60 people running through the doors, panicking,” Aleah Hixenbaugh said. “I see five of our friend also running, but we don’t know what’s happening and this one guy told us there was a shooter so we just got down and we waited it out.”

Hixenbaugh says her first phone call was to her mom to let her know she okay. Laurie Gunzelman, a former Oakwood resident, flew to Fort Lauderdale from Columbus International Airport Friday.

“We were sitting waiting for our bags,” Gunzelman said. “We were watching the television monitors and it showed that there was a Fort Lauderdale shooting at the airport and we were just amazed and we were like which terminal was it at. We understood we were in terminal one. And the original shooting happened in terminal two.”

Schlicher says his wife helped stop the bleeding of a person next to them. He says he’s in shock by what he witnessed.

“He walked over and he was right in our area like within just feet from us shooting people,” Schlicher said. “I didn’t know if I’d be shot. I didn’t know if my wife or mother-in-law would either. By the grace of god, we were not shot.”