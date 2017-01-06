Naked woman steals Arizona police truck

(KPNX) A naked woman was taken into custody by Arizona police Thursday after stealing a Maricopa County Sheriff Deputy’s truck and leading officers on a high-speed chase.

It began when the deputy responded to a call of a naked woman at a Shell gas station in Gila Bend.

Once the deputy arrived at the scene, he approached the woman, who told him she was sexually assaulted.

As the deputy attempted to find something for the woman to wear, she jumped in the deputy’s truck and started to drive off, according to investigators.

“The next thing I know, I hear the sheriff’s truck — he had a pickup truck — squeal out of here,” said a witness at the gas station.

