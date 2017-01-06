Ohio mall now requires teens be accompanied by an adult on weekend evenings

associated-press-logo By Published:
beechwood-ohio-mall

BEACHWOOD, OH (AP) – An upscale Ohio shopping mall where police used pepper spray to disperse a large crowd after a fight last week will start requiring visitors who are age 17 or younger to be accompanied by an adult on weekend evenings.

Beachwood Place mall says the restrictions begin Friday. Public safety officers on Friday and Saturday evenings will check the IDs of any youths in the mall after 5 p.m. who appear to be underage. Minors must be accompanied by parents or supervising adults who are at least 21 years old. The policy also requires juveniles to remain with their supervisor.

RELATED: Mall fights across the U.S. send post-holiday shoppers scrambling for exits

The policy comes after a fight that prompted a lockdown at the suburban Cleveland mall on Dec. 26. Police said a juvenile was taken into custody for assaulting a police officer.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s