Ohio veteran’s medals stolen

(WTOV) An Ohio veteran is pleading for the return of his stolen medals.

Joe Brown was drafted when he was 19 years old. He spent more than a year serving his country in Vietnam, but all his stories of heroism couldn’t prepare him for the crime committed just days ago.

War medals including a Purple Heart, a Silver Star, air medals, Arcom medals and more were all ripped from a frame and stolen from his Wellsville home during a burglary.

“Those medals represent soldiers that stuck together and we didn’t run. We stood toe to toe,” he said. “I just want people to understand, that’s not just a piece of metal. That’s part of my life and what I did for my friends and what they done for me because they didn’t run either.”

Read more: http://bit.ly/2hXFHoC