Ohio veteran’s medals stolen

WTOV Published:

(WTOV) An Ohio veteran is pleading for the return of his stolen medals.

Joe Brown was drafted when he was 19 years old. He spent more than a year serving his country in Vietnam, but all his stories of heroism couldn’t prepare him for the crime committed just days ago.

War medals including a Purple Heart, a Silver Star, air medals, Arcom medals and more were all ripped from a frame and stolen from his Wellsville home during a burglary.

“Those medals represent soldiers that stuck together and we didn’t run. We stood toe to toe,” he said. “I just want people to understand, that’s not just a piece of metal. That’s part of my life and what I did for my friends and what they done for me because they didn’t run either.”

Read more: http://bit.ly/2hXFHoC

