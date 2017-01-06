Oregon teen doesn’t let cerebral palsy stop his hoop dreams

LONGVIEW, Wash. (KOIN) — Jerrod Strong is a senior at RA Long High School in Longview who loves sports.

“I’d be a 3-sport athlete if I could,” the 17-year-old told KOIN 6 News. “Whatever season it was was my favorite sport, but now it’s basketball, for sure.”

For years, Jerrod has helped the baseball, basketball and football teams. But on Tuesday night, it was his time to shine.

“I just love the sound of the ball hitting the floor and the ball hitting the net,” he said earlier in the day. “Tonight I [was] able to experience it in a game.”

Jerrod is the middle child in a set of triplets who wore born prematurely. He suffered brain bleeds after birth, which caused cerebral palsy and affects the motor skills on his right side arm and leg.

After a lifetime of encouragement from his mom, Brenda — “We’ve always told Jerrod that he could do whatever he wanted, we’ve never treated him differently” — to his best friend Marcus, the basketball team captain, Jerrod got to play with the team.

Rally Wallace, the co-head coach for RA Long basketball, told KOIN 6 News Jerrod wanted to be more involved with the team this season.

“We decided that he would suit up for the games and he would do dribbling on the side during warm-ups and dribbling and shooting on the side during practices,” Wallace said in an email.

That led to a chat with Woodland coach Andrew Johnson. They decided to run a simulated play before the opening tip and give Jerrod the chance to be on the court and score.

“It’s a huge night for me,” Jerrod said. “I [got] to start for the first time. I [got] to start with Marcus and the other guys.”

It was a night that meant the world to him, as he lived out his dream in an RA Long lumberjacks jersey. And not only did he get a chance to suit up and start, but he also scored.

“I don’t know if I jumped or screamed or both, but it was great,” Jerrod’s mom Brenda Strong said. “To look at his face, it was absolutely priceless, that was it. It was my miracle.”

Brenda said she thinks her son’s story sends a message to other kids.