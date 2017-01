FORT LAUDERDALE, FL (WDTN) – Injuries are reported after shots are reportedly fired at the airport in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer tweeted Friday that he is at the airport and that shots were fired.

I'm at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Shots have been fired. Everyone is running. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017

According to NBC News, reports indicate nine people have been shot and wounded, a suspect in custody.

The police said there is one shooter and five victims. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017