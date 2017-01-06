RTA, riders preparing for strike should negotiations with the union fail

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – In just three days, bus terminals could be a lot emptier if negotiations between the RTA and Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 1385 continue to fall apart.

A strike could affect up to 30,000 people.

62% USE RTA TO GET TO WORK

15% USE RTA FOR SHOPPING

13% USE RTA TO SCHOOL

10% USE RTA TO GET TO OTHER DESTINATIONS

RTA CEO Mark Donaghy said he’s hopeful an agreement can be reached on Sunday or the strike can be delayed, but they too are preparing for a worst case scenario.

“Our preparations are actually pretty much in place. We prepared to secure our facilities and right now we’re working on an operating plan to determine how many buses we can operate if there is a strike on Monday,” Greater Dayton RTA, CEO Mark Donaghy said.

He said they have a number of supervisors and managers who are former bus operators that are prepared to drive if need. In anticipation of the strike, they’ve gone through a refresher training.

If there is a strike, RTA believes it will be able to continue service for their project mobility customers with medical needs, unless drivers decide to cross the picket line and come to work.

“You know we always remain hopeful that we can come to an agreement. The posturing of the union in the last few weeks makes us a little bit concerned it will be difficult to reach an agreement. We’re very far apart in terms of the dollars and cents.”

In a statement sent to 2 NEWS Friday, Montgomery County Commissioner Dan Foley said it’s critical the two sides have the right attitude. He said there’s too much at stake for the community.