Second arrest made in arson that killed firefighter Patrick Wolterman

By Published:
William Tucker (WLWT Photo)
William Tucker (WLWT Photo)

HAMILTON, Ohio (WLWT) – A second person has been arrested in connection with a 2015 fire that killed Hamilton firefighter Patrick Wolterman.

William Tucker, 49, was arrested in Richmond, Kentucky, on Friday. He faces two counts of aggravated arson and one count of murder.

Officials said the Tucker is the nephew of 66-year-old Lester Parker, who was arrested in December in connection with the case.

Parker was arrested and charged with murder and aggravated arson. He owns the home on Pater Avenue that burned down on Dec. 28, 2015.

Wolterman was one of the first firefighters at the scene. He ran into the burning home, thinking that two people were trapped inside. He fell through the first floor and died of smoke inhalation.

If convicted, Parker faces 15 years to life in prison for the murder charge. The aggravated arson charge carries a maximum term of 11 years.

