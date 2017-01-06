Snow-shoveling teens to the rescue

(KUSA) An unexpected encounter while out shoveling snow turned into something much more for a group of teens in the small town of La Salle, Colorado.

Coby Entihar and his three friends Rebecca, Marcello and Jerry decided to make the most of the 8 inches of snow they received overnight Wednesday.

What they didn’t expect was what they would find at the final door they knocked on.

“My brother told me go up to the door. I knocked on the door and I heard somebody yelling,” Coby said. “I felt kind of in a worthless situation. Like I was worthless because I couldn’t get into his house to help him.”

“It was pretty shocking, I was in a lot of shock,” Rebecca Rhoads said. “I called 911. I just called 911.”

The man had fallen, and according to Cody, claimed he had been there writhing in pain for days.

“It was scary,” Jerry Entihar said. “It’s something you don’t expect.”

The four couldn’t reach the man as his home was locked.

