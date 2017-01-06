Springfield mother makes emotional plea to help bring daughter’s killer to justice

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The mother of a Springfield woman killed in 2015 wants anyone with information to come forward.

Candance Prunty, 26, was found shot to death in her West Mulberry Street home in October 2015.

Friday, her mother is making an emotional plea to help bring her daughter’s killer to justice.

“I believe there is some information out there floating around out there and the person might just be too afraid or not wanting to get involved, but please even though you might feel like it’s an insignificant amount of information it might just might be just what is needed to break this case,” victim’s month Patricia Beard said.

Springfield Police said Prunty was found dead inside the home on October 21 with gunshot wounds to her arm and neck area.

Her mother and other family members went to the home around 3:50PM to check on Prunty, because she had not picked her children up from school.

When they arrived at the home, they found the back door unlocked and the mother of three kids [all under the age of 10] laying on the kitchen floor in a pool of her own blood

The next day a man who lives in the Columbus area was taken into custody [for questioning] in connection to the homicide, but no charges were filed. Springfield PD have a person of interest in the case, but need more information to make an arrest.

Anyone with information on this cased is asked to contact Detective Ronald Jordan with Springfield PD.