Suspect in Brookville fatal police-involved shooting takes plea deal

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The man accused in the fatal police-involved shooting in Brookville took a plea Friday.

Conrad Davis, who faced multiple charges related to the incident, pled guilty by bill of information. That means that he agreed to a plea deal before the Montgomery County Grand Jury could have formally indicted him on more serious charges.

As a part of the plea, Davis pled guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter, felonious assault, three firearm specifications and felonious assault on a peace officer.

The October shooting left one Brookville police officer injured and Ashley Sides, Davis’ girlfriend, dead.

Davis will be sentenced at 4 p.m. Feb. 10.

