Texas mother charged with capital murder in stabbing death of 5-year-old daughter

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — A 5-year-old girl was killed Thursday in Kyle. Her mother, Krystle Villanueva, 24, has been charged with capital murder.

At 12:51 p.m., Hays County Sheriff’s deputies received a 911 call reporting an aggravated assault at a house on Willow Terrace in the Green Pastures subdivision of Kyle.

Deputies arrived and found a 58-year-old man in the driveway with multiple stab wounds. A 10-inch-long knife was found in his back left pocket. The man said Villanueva stabbed him and was alone inside the home with a child. Hays County SWAT team entered the house and found Villanueva, who was not wearing any clothes, having just got out of the shower. She was detained and removed from the house.

The SWAT team then found her daughter dead with stab wounds in a bedroom, according to a police affidavit. The man told officers that at around 11 a.m. he walked into the kitchen to make lunch when he saw Villanueva take a knife to a back bedroom. He then heard the child crying. Villanueva then returned and began stabbing the man in the back and then the forehead as he tried to grab the knife, the affidavit continued.

He told police that the woman used drugs. Villanueva’s sister told officers that in late 2015 the mother was admitted to a facility in Buda for treatment for substance abuse, including marijuana, crack and meth. While in treatment, she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and ADHD.

A witness said that after the man exited the home, he saw Villanueva standing outside with a firearm, trying to use it. The man later told officers that the shotgun kept inside the home was unloaded.

The male victim was taken to Seton Hays Hospital, treated and released.