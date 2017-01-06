The Limited to close all brick-and-mortar shops this weekend

WASHINGTON (WCMH/AP) — More grim news for malls as women’s apparel designer and retailer The Limited says it will close all its brick-and-mortar stores at the end of this weekend.

The New Albany, Ohio company says it will continue to operate online only after the Jan. 8 closures.

The Limited made the announcement just two days after Macy’s said it would close 68 retail stores and cut more than 10,000 jobs. Sears also announced Thursday that it would close another 150 stores as clothing retailers continue to struggle to compete as consumers increasingly buy online.

Limited Stores, founded in 1963, says it has already ceased operations at several stores in recent weeks and would be offering “highly discounted prices” on merchandise until all its doors close for good Sunday.

The news comes just one month after Limited Stores LLC announced it was laying off up to 248 employees at its New Albany location.

The Limited was founded by Les Wexner in 1963 and was sold to private equity firm Sun Capital partners in 2007. It is no longer associated with Wexner’s L Brands company.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.