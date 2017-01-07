Crews responding to deadly crash in Preble Co.

ELDORADO, Ohio (WDTN) – Officials are investigating a deadly crash that happened in Preble County Saturday afternoon.

First responders were called out to the 3700 block of Orphans Road near Pence Shewman Rd. around 2:30 p.m.

Authorities say a car was traveling west when the driver lost control, veered off the road and hit a tree.

Crews found 16-year-old Olivia Wallace dead on the scene. Wallace was a student National Trail High School and Miami Valley Career Technology Center.

Wallace was transported to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office where an autopsy will be performed.

The crash is under investigation by the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.