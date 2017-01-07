CVG evacuated amid tension from Florida airport shooting

HEBRON, Kentucky (WLWT) – The Cincinnati Northern Kentucky International airport was evacuated briefly Saturday morning, sending passengers into a frenzy in the wake of a mass shooting attack at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport.

Hundreds rushed out into the cold, unsure if an attack may have been playing out at CVG.

Operations returned to normal quickly at CVG, but served as a reminder to passengers that they are traveling in a continuing state of alarm.

Jasmine Jones and her mother didn’t have time to think as the alarms sounded.

“Run! We got really nervous. We followed the flight attendants and we ran,” Jones said while collecting her bags.

The pair was headed to Los Angeles, but felt the ripples of nervousness that have spread to airports across the country in the wake of a mass shooting at the Ft. Lauderdale International Airport Friday. Saturday morning’s alarm echoed the fears of Friday’s chaos.

Jones said, “We were just sitting in line, and we started seeing the sirens going off and hear somebody come on the announcements saying, ‘Evacuate,’ so we did.”

In Florida, accused gunman Estaban Santiago has not been linked to any ongoing terror threats or additional danger, but the rampage has left passengers like Nate Mathews on edge.

“I’m a little bit concerned by the increase tension that we will see from TSA Agents and how it might slow things down,” the Ross student said.

Law enforcement officials clearly had a more active and visible presence in the terminals and check-in areas, carrying riffles and heavy weapons. Cincinnati flights in and out of Ft. Lauderdale were canceled for Saturday morning, but scheduled to operate in the afternoon, as flight operations get back to normal.

But some like Mathews wonder if this sense of alert is the new normal.

“I got here earlier. I don’t think I’ll be doing anything else. But try to deal with being a little more uptight when going through the check through,” Mathews said.