Dayton School Board Members Urge RTA to Avoid Strike

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two Dayton School Board members are urging the Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority to avoid a worker strike.

Board Vice President Sheila Taylor and John McManus issued statements today stating that an RTA labor strike would adversely affect thousands of Dayton Public Schools students.

Taylor says, “Our District’s high school students rely on RTA to deliver them to and from school.” “If RTA cannot solve this labor dispute with its workers by Monday, a significant portion of our high school students will be stranded in the cold and without the opportunity to come to school.”

“The Greater Dayton RTA is a tremendously valuable asset to this community, our students, and our constituents,” said Board Member John McManus. “We want RTA to be successful, but we also need our high school students to have reliable transportation to their classrooms every single day. Vice President Taylor and I are imploring the leadership of RTA to bring an end to this labor dispute so that our children won’t lose valuable time in the classroom.”

Both Taylor and McManus highlighted the relationship between student attendance and student achievement.

“Statistical analysis shows that when a student misses more than ten days of school in any academic year, his or her academic performance will drop dramatically,” said Taylor. “Student attendance is a critical component to academic success. We need our children in school and we need RTA to come through.”

McManus agreed, adding that a hit to student attendance resulting from a worker strike could impact the performance index of Dayton Public Schools. “DPS just avoided a state takeover this year by pulling up its scores and focusing on making quick gains where we needed them the most. Student attendance plays a significant part in any district’s performance index. If RTA can’t settle this dispute by Monday, too many of our kids will miss days in the classroom that they just can’t afford to miss.”

RTA leadership and Union representatives are expected to meet again on Sunday morning in a last ditch effort to come to an agreement before Monday’s planned strike.