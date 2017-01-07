Fairborn middle school coach accused of ‘inappropriate behavior’

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – A Fairborn MIddle School basketball coach accused of inappropriate behavior is on paid administrative leave.

The district placed Aaron Chivington on leave after parents accused him of inappropriate conduct in front of the boys on his team. Superintendent

Mark North confirmed to 2 NEWS that an internal investigation is underway into the allegations. Chivington coaches the Baker Middle School’s eighth-grade basketball team.

Chivington is also the lead pastor at the Fairborn United Methodist Church and released the following statement on the website:

“Dear Church Community,

As many of you know, I coach the eighth-grade boys’ basketball team. Allegations have been made regarding the way I coach. The Fairborn Schools held an investigation and I was cleared to coach. Once cleared to coach, a few disgruntled parents took their accusations to Children’s Services. As a result, Children’s Services started a second investigation and I am currently on paid administrative leave from coaching eighth-grade boys’ basketball pending the outcome of the investigation.

As a result of that call, our seven foster children were temporarily removed from our home pending the outcome of the investigation. Children’s Services is proceeding exactly as they should by caring for the foster children. The foster kids are all safe with other temporary families while an investigation goes forward.

Ali, myself, and our three biological children are safe at home and are cooperating fully with the investigation. We expect to be quickly cleared of the allegations and pray that our foster children will once again be placed back with us.

At this time, we ask for your prayers for our family as it is extremely painful not to be able to care for ALL our children. We ask that you pray for the foster children that the transition time will be short and be used by God as a way to bring us closer together. Finally, we ask that you join us in praying for those bringing the allegations that they too can experience God’s peace and grace.

If you have questions or concerns, I am willing to discuss them with you.

Thank you all for your prayers, concerns, and encouragement.

God is faithful.”

2 NEWS tried reaching out directly to Chivington, but hasn’t heard back yet.