Frigid temperatures for the weekend.

An arctic high has brought in frigid temperatures to the Miami Valley for the weekend. After starting out in the single digits this morning, temperatures will have a tough time reaching the mid teens for this afternoon despite all the sunshine. Tonight a weak trough of low pressure will pass mainly to our north bringing in some clouds tonight. The high will remain in place for Sunday. Next week temperatures will rebound to much warmer conditions but the weather will be unsettled for several days with chances of showers.

Today: Very cold. Partly to mostly sunny. High 15 Wind chills in the single digits to single digits below zero

Tonight: A few scattered clouds. Still very cold. Low 8 Wind chills in the single digits to single digits below zero

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. High 20 Low 13

Monday: Partly cloudy. High 32

Monday night: Overcast. Showers developing. Temps slowly rising. Low 29

Tuesday: Showers likely. Not as cold but windy. High 47 Low 35

Wednesday: Early AM showers. Mainly dry during the day. Showers redevelop overnight tonight. High 45 Low 38

Thursday: Mild. Showers. High 54 Low 36

Friday: Showers High 39 Low 25