Intoxicated off-duty officer prompts theater evacuation

WLWT Published:
Photo courtesy of WLWT
Photo courtesy of WLWT

MILFORD, Ohio (WLWT)- An off-duty police officer with a gun prompted the evacuation of a Milford movie theater Friday night, officials said.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. at the Rave Cinemas in the 500 block of Rivers Edge Drive.

Milford police said no shots were fired, but moviegoers were evacuated from the building.

Witnesses told police that an intoxicated woman was acting erratic and dropped a handgun, causing panic inside a theater, according to police.

Tory Peterson, who was inside the theater at the time, said he saw it unfold.

“We sat two seats down from the lady they took out,” Peterson said. “She seemed a little strange, you know, and once the movie started, she stood up a couple of times and started to grab toward my fiancee, who was beside me.”

Peterson said he and his fiancee moved from where they were sitting, and the woman proceeded to bother other moviegoers.

“The lady started messing with the people on the other side of us,” Peterson said. “While it was happening, she dropped a pistol.”

Peterson said another man grabbed the pistol and walked outside the theater, where he waited for police.

Police said Shauna Lambert, 50, an off-duty officer, was arrested. Preliminary charges are pending for possessing a weapon while intoxicated and inducing panic, authorities said.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s