Intoxicated off-duty officer prompts theater evacuation

MILFORD, Ohio (WLWT)- An off-duty police officer with a gun prompted the evacuation of a Milford movie theater Friday night, officials said.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. at the Rave Cinemas in the 500 block of Rivers Edge Drive.

Milford police said no shots were fired, but moviegoers were evacuated from the building.

Witnesses told police that an intoxicated woman was acting erratic and dropped a handgun, causing panic inside a theater, according to police.

Tory Peterson, who was inside the theater at the time, said he saw it unfold.

“We sat two seats down from the lady they took out,” Peterson said. “She seemed a little strange, you know, and once the movie started, she stood up a couple of times and started to grab toward my fiancee, who was beside me.”

Peterson said he and his fiancee moved from where they were sitting, and the woman proceeded to bother other moviegoers.

“The lady started messing with the people on the other side of us,” Peterson said. “While it was happening, she dropped a pistol.”

Peterson said another man grabbed the pistol and walked outside the theater, where he waited for police.

Police said Shauna Lambert, 50, an off-duty officer, was arrested. Preliminary charges are pending for possessing a weapon while intoxicated and inducing panic, authorities said.