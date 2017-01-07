Penguins rally for win over Raiders

FAIRBORN, Ohio – The Wright State men’s basketball team led by 14 at the half, only to see Youngstown State shot 61 percent in the second half to score 50 points and come away with an 80-75 Horizon League decision Saturday at the Wright State Nutter Center.

A Parker Ernsthausen basket at the 12:26 mark of the first half gave the Raiders a 12-11 edge and WSU maintained the lead the remainder of the period, using a 10-2 run to extend the margin into double figures and eventually went into the halftime break up 44-30.

WSU shot 43 percent in the first half and hit 13 of 16 free throws while YSU shot 34 percent and was just four of six at the line.

Steven Davis converted a tip-in a tthe 14:32 mark of the second half to give Wright State a 56-45 lead, but Youngstown State answered with a 20-6 run over the next eight minutes to regain the lead at 65-62.

Davis tied the game at 65 with a three and a three by Mark Alstork again evened the score at 68 with 4:26 to play, but the Penguins went ahead to stay on back-to-back baskets from Francisco Santiago and Cameron Morse and Morse converted a key three-point play with 20 seconds remaining to extend the margin to five.

YSU hit 20 of 33 shots the final 20 minutes for 61 percent while the Raiders shot 32 percent.

All five WSU starters scored in double figures, led by Davis with 19. Mitchell posted a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds while Grant Benzinger also had a double-double of 12 points and 10 boards. Alstork had 12 and Ernsthausen chipped in 10.

Wright State (11-6, 2-2 Horizon) heads to Wisconsin for a pair of games next week, taking on Green Bay on Thursday, January 12, at 8:00 Eastern followed by Milwaukee on Saturday, January 14, at 3:00 Dayton time.