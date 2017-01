CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Clayton police are investigating a possible officer-involved shooting.

Dispatch says it happened after an officer made a traffic stop at the intersection of Barbanna Lane and Westbrook Road around 11:53 p.m. Friday.

A brief officer assistance call was put out after reports of shots being fired.

No one was hurt and no arrests have been made.

Police gave very little details about what exactly happened.

