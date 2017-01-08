Brown leaving Ohio State for NFL

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State wide receiver Noah Brown says he will skip his final two years of eligibility to enter the NFL draft.

A starter last season for the first time, Brown was second on the team to Curtis Samuel in receiving, catching 30 passes for 385 yards. He tied for the team lead with seven touchdown catches, including tying a school record with four TDs against Oklahoma.

Brown announced his decision via Twitter on Saturday, saying “I have decided it is time for me to move on to the next level and chase my dreams.”

He missed the entire 2015 season after suffering a leg injury in training camp.

Brown joins Buckeyes teammates linebacker Raekwon McMillan, cornerback Gareon Conley and safety Malik Hooker in departing early for the NFL.

