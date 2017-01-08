Chilly today, but a major warm up for the week ahead.

The arctic high has become entrenched in the Miami Valley for today before sliding east on Monday. Sub-zero and single digit wind chills will be common this afternoon. High temperatures will still be chilly today, only in the teens. Tonight, the winds shift to the south and help to warm the air up for Monday before the next system approaches Monday night. Monday evening, moisture will work it’s way back into the Miami Valley and it may start out as a wintry mix before changing over to all rain. A major warm up for the middle of the week with highs in the 50s and areas south may reach into the low 60s. We may even hear a clap of thunder on Thursday.

This afternoon: Partly sunny and cold. High 18 Wind chills in the single digits to the single digits below zero.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and frigid. Low 13

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Not as cold. High 32

Monday night: Light wintry mix before changing over to all rain. Temps steady to slowing rising. Low 29

Tuesday: Chance of rain showers. Windy and mild. High 48 Low 35

Wednesday: Early morning rain showers. Then partly to mostly cloudy. Rain showers redevelop in the evening. Warm. High 50 Low 43

Thursday. Much warmer. Chance of showers, possibly a thunderstorm. High 55 Low 38

Friday: Chance of showers. High 40 Low 25

Saturday: Chance of a wintry mix. High 34 Low 28