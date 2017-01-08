Even more fantastic: Rowling updates ‘Fantastic Beasts’ book

Writer J.K. Rowling, shown in this 2016 file photo, told Harry Potter fans Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016, that the prequel series "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" is expected to be five films instead of the originally planned trilogy. (AP file)
Writer J.K. Rowling, shown in this 2016 file photo, told Harry Potter fans Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016, that the prequel series "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" is expected to be five films instead of the originally planned trilogy. (AP file)

NEW YORK (AP) — J.K. Rowling is not done with the story of “Fantastic Beasts.”

The author’s Pottermore website announced Thursday that a new edition of the Harry Potter spin-off “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” will come out in March. The book, which arrives 4 months after the hit film adaptation, will include a foreword by Rowling writing as Magizoologist Newt Scamander, new artwork and a batch of new beasts.

Proceeds will be donated to Comic Relief and Lumos, Rowling’s charity for children placed in institutions.

The original book came out in 2001.

