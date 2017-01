TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) -A man and his dog escape a house fire in Trotwood.

Crews were called to 5813 Lorimer Street around 1:15 p.m. Sunday on reports of a home fully involved.

When they arrived, they found the homeowner and his dog already outside.

The fire was contained to the back bedroom of the house.

Authorities say an overloaded circuit was the cause.

The Red Cross is helping the homeowner find a place to stay.