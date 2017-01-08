Report: City of Dayton employee turns in money from alleged scrap metal theft

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A City of Dayton employee is accused of stealing and selling city-owned scrap metal to a local recycling company.

This comes after an attorney who says he’s representing two City of Dayton employees turned over two envelopes full of money to police Friday. That attorney claims these employees sold city-owned scrap metal to area recycling companies between 2010 and 2014.

According to a police report, officers met with the City of Dayton’s law director, Barbara Doseck Friday morning to discuss the matter.

The two envelopes that were turned over to police contained more than $2,000 combined.

Police are investigating the matter. We have reached out to the city for comment and are waiting to hear back.

