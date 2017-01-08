Talk back on for RTA officials and union workers at City Hall

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Union workers and RTA officials are back at the table hoping to make a deal before midnight when union workers are expected to strike.

Both sides are having a closed door discussion at City Hall in downtown Dayton.

According to State Representative Niraj Antani the mayor has asked all parties to work this out until they reach an agreement.

Mayor Nan Whaley is reportedly going to stay in her office until one is made. However, there is no guarantee a deal will be reached.

This comes after both parties couldn’t reach an agreement after meeting for more than seven hours Sunday morning.

Union workers are upset over wages and healthcare costs, while RTA officials say they’ve put an offer on the table that the union is refusing to accept.

Mayor Whaley released the following statement Sunday night:

“We are very disappointed that an agreement has not been reached among management and union officials. For this reason, the Dayton City Commission invited both RTA leadership and union officials to our offices for further discussions. The entire City Commission welcomed both parties including State Representative Niraj Antani at 8:00 PM at City Hall. Ongoing discussions are currently underway.

Clearly a strike would be devastating to the Dayton community and leave thousands of our citizens unable to get to school, work, doctor’s appointments, or the grocery store. We are urging both sides to find a solution to prevent this strike from occurring.”

