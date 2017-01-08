No deal reached between RTA and Transit Union, strike is on

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority and the union were not able to come to an agreement and the strike will start at 12:01 a.m. Monday morning.

The RTA and the worker’s union met Sunday morning in one last effort to come to an agreement before the possibility of a strike. The news of the strike came around 4:45 p.m. Sunday.

The worker’s union have been working without a contract since 2015 and the president of the ATU Local 1385.

The union wanted healthcare costs to drop and to be able to pay for insurance out-of-pocket.

The RTA says their demands would cost them millions more and would essentially reduce bus service to the public.

RELATED: RTA puts plan in place for union strike

Currently the RTA estimates they carry about 1,000 Dayton Public School students on the average weekday and Huber Heights School tells 2 NEWS they have about 30 students who have bus passes.

The RTA offered a proposal on December 22, their fourth since negations opened in May, according to a statement by the RTA.

RELATED: RTA offers new contract proposal in ‘last-ditch’ effort to avoid strike