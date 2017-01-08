No deal reached between RTA and Transit Union, strike is on

By Published: Updated:
(WDTN Photo/Justin Kraus)
(WDTN Photo/Justin Kraus)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority and the union were not able to come to an agreement and the strike will start at 12:01 a.m. Monday morning.

The RTA and the worker’s union met Sunday morning in one last effort to come to an agreement before the possibility of a strike. The news of the strike came around 4:45 p.m. Sunday.

The worker’s union have been working without a contract since 2015 and the president of the ATU Local 1385.

The union wanted healthcare costs to drop and to be able to pay for insurance out-of-pocket.

The RTA says their demands would cost them millions more and would essentially reduce bus service to the public.

RELATED: RTA puts plan in place for union strike

Currently the RTA estimates they carry about 1,000 Dayton Public School students on the average weekday and Huber Heights School tells 2 NEWS they have about 30 students who have bus passes.

The RTA offered a proposal on December 22, their fourth since negations opened in May, according to a statement by the RTA.

RELATED: RTA offers new contract proposal in ‘last-ditch’ effort to avoid strike

Related Posts

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s