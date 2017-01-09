17 arrested in connection with robbery of Kim Kardashian West

File-This May 4, 2015, file photo shows Kim Kardashian, left, and Kanye West arriving at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala in New York. Kardashian says she is pregnant with her second child with West. She revealed the news in a clip that appeared after the Sunday, May 31, 2015, episode of the E! reality show "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
PARIS (AP) — French police have arrested 17 people in connection with the October robbery of more than $10 million worth of jewelry from Kim Kardashian West in Paris. But authorities aren’t saying whether the five people who police have said took part in the actual robbery are among those in custody.

Two of the robbers forced their way into Kardashian West’s rented apartment.

An official says guns and nearly $150,000 in cash were found during today’s raids in the Paris area and in the south of France.

The official says the suspects were already known to police for prior robberies and other crimes.

The suspects can be held for up to 96 hours before police must either charge them or let them go.

A French lawyer for Kardashian west says the news of the arrests is a “great satisfaction.” He said his client could be interviewed again by investigators and might have to face the suspects.

