2 charged for dog's 'deplorable condition'

(Photo provided by Butler County Sheriff Office)
(Photo provided by Butler County Sheriff Office)

HAMILTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones said Monday two people were charged with animal cruelty after an investigation into what lead to a dog’s death.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Joseph’s Legacy Rescue contacted the Butler County Sheriff’s Dog Warden on January 5 and advised they had a dog that was in deplorable condition.

The Butler County Dog Warden posted about the incident on their facebook page.

The dog’s owner contacted the Monroe Family Pet Clinic and asked them to euthanize her dog. The clinic then contacted Joseph’s Legacy to transport the dog.

“They called us to investigate what lead to this dog’s poor condition, which was so bad they could not retrieve a temperature due to the organs shutting down. Unfortunately, the dog did not survive the night at the hospital,” said Supervisor Kurt Merbs.

Rosemary Verge, 63 and David Verge, 68 from Lemon Township, were charged with animal cruelty.

“It is my understanding that while these people are not in the best health themselves, there is no excuse for the condition of this defenseless animal. If they could use a phone, they certainly could have gotten help for this dog. There is never a reason to be cruel or neglectful to a defenseless animal,” said Sheriff Jones.

A second dog was also removed from their possession which they willfully signed over that also has some serious medical issues.

Sheriff Jones says there is the possibility of more charges. This case is still under investigation.

