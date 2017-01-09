Business and political leaders speaking out against strike

(WDTN Photo/Mike Burianek)
(WDTN Photo/Mike Burianek)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Business and political leaders in the Miami Valley are speaking out Monday about the transportation strike.

According to the Dayton staffing firm BARRYSTFF, company president Doug Barry and State Representative Niraj Antani will hold a news conference Monday morning where they will call on both RTA and the Amalgamated Transit Union local 1385 to return to the bargaining table.

“The dispute between RTA and its union is being settled on the backs of hard-working Daytonians,” said Barry. “About half of our temporary staff relies on bus service. Production at the workplaces they faithfully report to each day could be crushed if this turns into a long-term disagreement.”

“This has gone on long enough,” said Antani. “This community will pay a heavy price if this strike is not resolved quickly.”

 

