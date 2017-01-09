CCW instructor gets 5 days in jail for accidental shooting death of gun shop owner

Kay Jay Gun Shop (WLWT Photo)
Kay Jay Gun Shop (WLWT Photo)

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WLWT) — A concealed weapon class instructor was sentenced Monday in connection with an accidental shooting that killed a Clermont County gun store owner.

Mark Montgomery was ordered to spend five days in the Clermont County Jail, and placed on community control for five years. In addition, Montgomery was ordered to complete 120 hours of community service, and was prohibited from instructing concealed carry weapons classes.

On June 18, officials said Montgomery was running the class at the Kay Jay Gun Shop and his daughter was assisting when a student’s gun fired.

The gun store’s owner, James Baker, was sitting on the other side of a thin wall conducting the business of his shop. He was killed when the bullet traveled through the wall and struck him in the neck.

After the shooting, Montgomery said that a live round must have gotten mixed in with the dummy ammunition.

