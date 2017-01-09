Corrections officers evacuated from Massachusetts maximum security prison

nbc_news_peacock By Published: Updated:
jail-cell

SHIRLEY, MA (NBC News) — Authorities have regained control of a Massachusetts prison after inmates allegedly refused to return to their cells Monday, prompting the evacuation of corrections officers.

According to NBC Boston, approximately 51 inmates in one specific housing unit reportedly refused to return to their cells, and corrections officers were evacuated from the unit.

Personnel from the prison’s special operations unit took control of the situation around 7 p.m., the Massachusetts Department of Corrections told NBC Boston.

No staff members were injured. Inmates are being searched and evaluated for injuries.

The prison is the same facility where former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez is being held. It isn’t clear whether his unit is affected.

Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center is a maximum-security prison with about 1,000 inmates. It is the newest state correctional facility in Massachusetts, having opened in 1998.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s