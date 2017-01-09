Corrections officers evacuated from Massachusetts maximum security prison

SHIRLEY, MA (NBC News) — Authorities have regained control of a Massachusetts prison after inmates allegedly refused to return to their cells Monday, prompting the evacuation of corrections officers.

According to NBC Boston, approximately 51 inmates in one specific housing unit reportedly refused to return to their cells, and corrections officers were evacuated from the unit.

Personnel from the prison’s special operations unit took control of the situation around 7 p.m., the Massachusetts Department of Corrections told NBC Boston.

No staff members were injured. Inmates are being searched and evaluated for injuries.

The prison is the same facility where former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez is being held. It isn’t clear whether his unit is affected.

Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center is a maximum-security prison with about 1,000 inmates. It is the newest state correctional facility in Massachusetts, having opened in 1998.