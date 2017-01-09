Dayton Public Schools to hold press conference regarding ATU strike against RTA

By Published: Updated:
Dayton Public Schools administration building (WDTN Photo)
Dayton Public Schools administration building (WDTN Photo)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Public Schools is expected to hold a press conference Monday afternoon at 4 p.m. regarding the strike against the Regional Transit Authority.

The Amalgamated Transit Union local 1385 walked off the job Monday morning at 12:01 a.m. Monday, leaving students, residents, veterans and other residents without a method of transportation.

The ATU members walked off the job after the RTA was unable to reach an agreement with the union for a new contract. Representatives from both sides met with a mediator Sunday but no deal was reached.

Union workers are upset over wages and health care costs, while RTA officials say they’ve put an offer on the table that the union is refusing to accept.

