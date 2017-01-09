Dive team to resume Lake Erie search for missing plane

A boat carrying a recovery team rides on the shoreline of Lake Erie, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, in Cleveland. Cleveland officials say the search for a plane carrying six people that disappeared last week over Lake Erie has resumed. Tuesday marks the third straight day that conditions have allowed recovery teams to search the lake for a Columbus-bound Cessna 525 Citation that vanished from radar shortly after takeoff Thursday night from Burke Lakefront Airport. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland officials say a tugboat is being used to break up ice on Lake Erie as divers resume their search for a plane carrying six people that disappeared.

The city says Monday that large pieces of debris have been spotted on the lake bottom and will be brought to the surface from an area searched Friday. The city says it’s unclear if the debris is part of the plane that vanished after takeoff from Burke Lakefront Airport on Dec. 29.

READ MORE: Seat with possible human remains recovered from Cleveland plane crash debris

The plane’s cockpit voice recorder was found Friday along with a seat that might have human remains.

A memorial service is scheduled Monday in Canfield for the plane’s pilot, John T. Fleming, his wife, Sue, and their teenage sons, Jack and Andrew.

