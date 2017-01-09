Fairborn Police swear in new officer

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – The Fairborn Police Department swore in its newest member Monday.

Officer Joshua Lightner joined the force Monday after serving with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office as a corrections officer since 2013.

“While working at the Sheriff’s Office, I was able to talk with a lot of people and I found I wanted to help others through public relations and community service,” said Lightner. “Helping others motivated me to want to become an officer; I am very driven and disciplined and ready for the challenge and responsibility that comes with serving my community.”

According to the Fairborn Police Department, Officer Lightner lives in Huber Heights where his father, Mark Lightner is Chief of Police. He will begin his initial 18 weeks of field training immediately.