First day of RTA driver strike impacts first day of class at Sinclair Community College

Sinclair Community College (WDTN Photo)
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The first day of classes at Sinclair Community College coincidentally fell on the same day as the first day of the RTA driver strike.

Campus officials said roughly 1500 of their students use RTA in some capacity to get to and from school.  In anticipation of the strike, they did notify students last week to find an alternative way to get to campus.

Sinclair community college spokesman Adam Murka said it’s too soon to determine the long term impact this will have on attendance this semester.

“It’s important to remember it’s the first day of classes.  Its hit us at a tough time just operationally speaking, but it’s also very hard to measure the impact of anything the first day it’s happened,” Murka said.

The school is urging students to get in contact with their instructors right away if they are unable to make it to classes, because of the RTA strike.

