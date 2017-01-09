DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Freezing rain could pelt the Miami Valley Monday night into Tuesday morning.

The special weather statement was released just after 3 p.m. Monday from the National Weather Service Wilmington.

This will impact multiple cities including Dayton, Brookville, Versailles, Greenville, Troy, Piqua, Tipp City, Urbana, Springfield, Eaton, Camden, Kettering, Beavercreek, Fairborn, Xenia, Middletown, Hamilton, Lebanon and others.

Road temperatures below freezing will allow for some slick spots Tuesday morning. If traveling, use caution and leave extra time to reach your destination.