Freezing rain for the morning commute

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Pockets of freezing rain will be possible for the morning commute.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 8 a.m. for Mercer, Darke and Preble counties and until 10 a.m. for Auglaize, Shelby, Logan, Miami, Champaign, Clark and Montgomery counties.

Road temperatures are below freezing which could create a light glaze on untreated surfaces.

“The freezing rain will be possible through the morning commute but will eventually change over to rain showers once temperatures rise well above freezing,” says Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Tara Hastings.

The City of Dayton on Monday worked to get ahead of the potential storm by pre-treating highways like I-75, US 35 and SR 4, as well as bridge decks.

Public Works Director Fred Stovall says crews will be on standby on this morning, ready to hit the road if more treating is needed.

Stovall says it’s also important for drivers to be prepared for potential icy conditions.

“Icy situations can sneak up on you very unexpectedly, so be prepared and have clear distance so you can stop,” Stovall said. “Stay back off of people and give yourself some extra distance between you and the next car or truck in front of you. Just plan ahead and give yourself some extra travel time and just drive slower.”

Winds will pick up later this afternoon. There’s a Wind Advisory in effect for Mercer, Auglaize, Darke, Shelby, Miami and Logan counties from noon until 10 p.m.

“Winds may gust between 40 and 50 m.p.h. this afternoon. Be sure to use extra caution while out this afternoon,” says Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Tara Hastings.

Temperatures will climb later this afternoon into the middle 40s.