Hamilton home destroyed by fire

HAMILTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Hamilton Fire Department said a house was destroyed by fire early Monday morning.

Firefighters were called to the 700 block of Noyes Avenue just before 2:30 Monday morning.

When fire crews arrived they saw smoke coming from the home and flames in the basement. Firefighters went inside through the rear of the house but were unable to put the fire out. Crews were forced to evacuate and fight the blaze from outside.

The fire in the basement b=urned through the first floor into a living area, according to officials. Firefighters say the fire spread into the attic through interior walls.

After the fire was extinguished fire crews discovered a large portion of the floor was destroyed and the building was declared unsafe.

The people inside were able to get out before the fire department arrived and there were no injuries reported from either civilians or fire service personnel.

Fire officials say the cold temperatures were an issue causing icy conditions, and additional fatigue.

The fire is currently under investigation.