In light of ATU strike against RTA, other options available for transportation

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Those displaced by the ATU strike against the Dayton Regional Transit Authority have other options in the Miami Valley while riding the RTA may not be an option for a while.

The LINK Dayton Bike Share offers riders the chance to ride the sponsored bikes throughout the city for just $5 for 24 hours. Or, $10 for a month, or $65 for a year’s membership. Twenty-four-hour memberships can be purchased directly at a kiosk using a credit card and following the options on the screen.

To find the closest LINK bike station near you, click here.

The Dayton VA Medical Center is also offering support for its veterans. If you or a Veteran you know are affected by the strike and need transportation to the Dayton VA Medical Center, contact Montgomery County Veteran Services at 937-225-4801.

The Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission sponsors the RIDESHARE program — a free service to anyone who lives, works or attends college in Montgomery, Greene, Miami, Preble, Darke and Clinton Counties.